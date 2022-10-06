World Health Organization: The WHO on 5 oct, 2022 issued a medical product alert on four ‘cough & cold’ syrups made by an Indian pharmaceutical firm. The WHO Probed Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited could be the reason for the deaths of at least 66 children in The Gambia. According to official sources, the global health body is yet to provide the exact cause of death. The CDSCO has already taken up an urgent investigation into the matter with the regulatory authorities in Haryana. The WHO informed the Drugs Controller General of India that it was providing technical assistance to The Gambia. Further, a detailed investigation was launched to ascertain the facts and details. According to the WHO, four out of the 23 samples tested have been found to contain either Diethylene Glycol/Ethylene Glycol. WHO has also informed India that it will share the certificate of analysis soon. About Channel: India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World. Watch video.Also Read - 4 Indian Cough Syrups Banned by WHO Contain This Toxic Chemical. Here's Why Is It Dangerous

Written by: Keshav Mishra Also Read - Health Tips: Taking Nap After Your Meal? Stop Immediately, Things You Should Never Do Post Meal - Watch Video