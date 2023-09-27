Home

Video Gallery

The World’s First Ice-cream Made From Plastic Waste

The World’s First Ice-cream Made From Plastic Waste

The world’s first food made from plastic waste - according to its developer - is vanilla ice cream, and despite ...

The world’s first food made from plastic waste – according to its developer – is vanilla ice cream, and despite being locked in a freezer in London she hopes it kickstarts a heated debate about the future of food and the plastic pollution crisis. The ice cream is actually an art installation, called ‘Guilty Flavours’ by artist and designer Eleanora Ortolani, 27, intended to challenge the way we think about plastic waste and what we are – and are not – prepared to eat

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.