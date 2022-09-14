Queen Elizabeth II Video: World leaders are set to descend on Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in a global display of admiration for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Queen Elizabeth II, who died on 8 September,2022 , was 96. Indian President Droupadi Murmu, is among the heads of state traveling to London for next Monday’s funeral, which will be packed with presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, and kings and queens from other nations. The historic event has sparked a flurry of speculation on whom will be invited by Buckingham Palace and who might turn it down.Also Read - Breaking LIVE: India Reports 5,108 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hrs; Active Caseload At 45,749

