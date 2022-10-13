Researchers have discovered a new family of eel-like fish, named dragon snakeheads, which live in underground waters in southern India. These primitive fish are a type of “living fossil” and may have diverged from their nearest relatives more than a hundred million years ago. Watch video to know full details about these mysterious fishes.Also Read - Many Animals Of Exotic Species Seized From Import Consignment At Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai

