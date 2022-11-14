Inspiring Life Stories: These Senior Entrepreneurs Are Proof That It’s Never Too Late To Follow Your Dreams – Watch Video

Life Story: Have you heard about a person who started a startup at the age of 75? Or about a 100-year-old lady whose work is popular all over the world? Find out the story of those senior citizens who prove that age is just a number. Watch Video

Inspiring Life Stories: Believe it or not, there are many stories around us that are inspiring millions. they are popular for their work and what they did for society. At 100, Padmam Nayar creates Stunning hand-painted sarees that are ordered from around the world. Talking about another story, 74-year-old Saroj Velan became an entrepreneur at 70. find out about more inspiring senior citizens who are inspiring youths. Watch Video

Also Read:

Written By: Amit Kumar