Since the time mental illness has taken a step further, various therapies are coming into the picture to tackle the condition and one of those methods of healing is art therapy. It is a way of healing a person’s psychological condition through art. Art is an alternative way to communicate your emotions. According to The Canadian Art Therapy Association, “Art therapy is a combination of the creative process and psychotherapy, a way to facilitate self-exploration and understanding.” It basically helps people express their thoughts and feelings which they are otherwise not able to articulate. Watch this video to know more about the therapy.