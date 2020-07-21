Elnaaz Norouzi who rose to fame with Sacred Games and Made in India song by Guru Randhawa, raised funds on her birthday to feed six to seven thousand families of Indian migrant workers amid the lockdown. She wanted to celebrate her birthday by doing something good for the needy people. She is in Germany as of now and spending quality time with her family. She can’t wait to come back to India and start working. She is being productive while she is away and she has enrolled for an online acting class at the New York Film Academy. She also urges fans to do so. Also Read - Sacred Games Actor Elnaaz Norouzi Accuses Namaste England Director Vipul Shah of Sexual Harassment, Says he Touched Her Inappropriately

