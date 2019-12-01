Also called stuffed eggs, deviled eggs are basically boiled eggs cut in half and stuffed with a paste made up of various kitchen ingredients. Served in the main course, deviled eggs are extremely delicious and healthy. You can keep it on the menu of your party as well. Deviled eggs can be served as a perfect appetizer or side dish for the entire year. To make this dish you need hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, salt, black pepper, and paprika. Yes, this is all you need. To know the recipe of deviled eggs, watch this video.