In an exclusive interview with India.com, Tusshar Kapoor opens up on being the producer of the film Laxmmi Bomb featuring Akshay Kumar. They both have worked together in Khakee and Insaan as co-stars. Tusshar shares his experiences, Laxmmi Bomb's digital release and how people are demanding to boycott the film. Laxmmi Bomb was initially supposed to release in theatres in May, and that, of course, didn't happen due to coronavirus spread.

Laxmmi Bomb seems to be a frame to frame remake of Raghava Lawrence's Muni 3: Kanchana. While the film looks all about Akshay Kumar, the music appears intriguing too. Laxmmi Bomb has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is all set to premiere on Disney plus Hotstar on November 9.

