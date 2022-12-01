This Is India’s Slowest Running Train, Covers Just 46 Minutes In 5 Hours, Here’s All You Need To Know – Watch Video

India's slowest train: This train runs so slow that the name of this train is also included in the UNESCO World Heritage. It is said that even after running slow, this train is the center of attraction among the people. Watch video.

India’s slowest running train: Indian Railways is famous not only in India but all over the world. It’s known for it’s services and affordable ticket rates. There are many such trains in India which are famous all over the world for their hospitality. Apart from this, there are many such trains in India, many people are surprised to hear about their speed. There are several Trains like Vande Bharat train, Rajdhani, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express whose speed is more than 180 km per hour. But have you wondered about the slowest train in India? yes In India there’s a train that is famous for its slow speed. Well, let us tell you that the the name of this train is ‘Mettupalayam Ooty Nilgiri Passenger Train’ . It is said that this train is running like this for several years now. Watch video to know more about the slowest train of India. Watch video.