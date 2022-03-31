Bollywood News: We come across various incidents in Bollywood industry. One such mishap that shook our minds was a Bollywood actress losing her memory for 6 long months. Yes you heard that right. One of Bollywood’s most beautiful and bold actress once suffered a severe head injury while shooting a film. The actress collapsed on a concrete floor and got her head injured badly after which she had lost her memory for 6 months. Well, watch our latest video to find who this popular actress is.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Unfollows SS Rajamouli On Instagram After RRR's Release, Is She Upset With Limited Screen Time In Film? Deets Inside