Three Soldiers Fatally Shot In J&K While Battling Terrorists

A Colonel, Major, and Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed on Wednesday in a heavy casualty operation in Anantnag, J&K, during a firefight with terrorists that lasted till late in the day.

Updated: September 14, 2023 11:54 AM IST

By Video Desk

