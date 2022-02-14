Third Anniversary Of Pulwama Terror Attack:
The deadly terror attack of all times that shook the entire nation i.e. Pulwama terror attack marks it's third anniversary today. On 14th February 2019 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the findings, Pakistan had played integral role in the terror attack. This attack had prompted India to do an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot. This nearly had created a war-like situation between the two countries. However, there are certain facts about the Pulwama attack which you would not be knowing. So, in this video we will be sharing 10 lesser known facts about Pulwama attack that you must know. Watch Video.