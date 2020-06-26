Tia Bajpai said that she and Arian Romal have been able to create a good number of songs during the COVID-19 lockdown, so it’s not bad staying at home. Arian, on the other hand, said that he found the situation bad, like he has to stay in jail without his consent. Apart from that the two have been collaborating with one another and have produced an album titled ‘Upgrade’. Both talked about the experiences they had while working together, and also about their new song ‘Again’ which is a 3D animated music video. Also Read - Shefali Jariwala Opens up About Motherhood And Her Decision to Adopt a Baby