Tiger Census: Buxa Tiger Reserve to Count Wildlife Population :
The Buxa Tiger Reserve is in west Bengal of India. Buxa tiger reserve has started Line transect and sign survey. This survey is done to count population of Wildlife living in that area. The counting was earlier delayed because of the pandemic. This is a part of tiger census. Its motive is to identify density of various wildlife. As well as finding which area of the forest is occupied by which wildlife species. This includes tiger, elephants, gaur, sambhar, barking deer, hog deer, leopard, chital etc. This survey will go for six days in all ranges and beats simultaneously. Around 80 teams are formed for this objective. Each team is proved with instruments.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Spits on Roti While Making Roti in a Tandoor, Arrested; Beware Before Eating Also Read - Explained: How Does Covid-19 Vaccine Work in Your Body? Exclusive Video Also Read - Viral Video: American Dad Ricky Pond Dances on Pushpa Song Oo Antava, Netizens Call It Super