The Buxa Tiger Reserve is in west Bengal of India. Buxa tiger reserve has started Line transect and sign survey. This survey is done to count population of Wildlife living in that area. The counting was earlier delayed because of the pandemic. This is a part of tiger census. Its motive is to identify density of various wildlife. As well as finding which area of the forest is occupied by which wildlife species. This includes tiger, elephants, gaur, sambhar, barking deer, hog deer, leopard, chital etc. This survey will go for six days in all ranges and beats simultaneously. Around 80 teams are formed for this objective. Each team is proved with instruments.