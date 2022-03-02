Tiger Shroff fitness: Bollywood’s action star and an amazing dancer, actor Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. He was born to Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff on 2nd of March, 1990. His fans and well-wishers have showered immense love and blessings on social media. He is not just famous for his wonderful acting skills but also keeps garnering headlines for his rough and tough body. He has won million of hearts with his charm and breathtaking stunts on screen and makes female fans go gaga over his fit and chiseled body. The Baaghi actor is very particular about his fitness, diet and workout and hits gym regularly. On the occasion of his birthday, we will be unveiling his fitness secrets, diet plans and what keeps him going forward. Watch video.Also Read - Taapsee Pannu's Grand Comeback In Telugu Industry: Announces Release Date Of Her Upcoming Movie, Mishan Impossible