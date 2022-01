Tiger Swimming Trending Viral Video: A video is getting viral across the internet where a tiger is seen getting released in Sundarban National Park. The tiger jumped into the water from a massive boat and swam across the waters. In the video the tiger is seen running into the jungle after after swimming through the waters. Tiger swimming is a delight to watch.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Tries Pizza For The First Time, Her Epic Reaction is Pure Joy | Watch