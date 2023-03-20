Home

Time When Hollywood A-listers Express Interest in Working with Bollywood Stars

Michelle Yeoh, the trailblazing Asian actress who recently made history by becoming the first Asian actress to win the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2023 Oscars, has expressed her admiration for Bollywood star Aamir Khan. A decade-old interview of Yeoh has resurfaced on social media where she praised the Indian actor for his impressive body of work in the film industry and his humanitarian efforts. Yeoh and Khan are both brand ambassadors of the NGO “Live to Love” which is focused on saving the environment. Yeoh expressed her desire to work with Khan and called him not only an incredible actor but also a funny and smart person. Watch Entertainment Video.