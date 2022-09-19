Most of us face problems of excessive belly fat and hip fat. What if we tell you there are some easy exercises that can help you lose your belly fat? Sport running for 3 to 5 minutes can help reduce your belly and hip fat. Inchworm exercise can help you lose weight by targeting the upper back, chest, abdomen and hips. Jumping squats strengthen your weak calves and help you reduce hip fat. Regular practice of Pike push-ups can help you reduce weight and burn fat. V tuck exercise helps to target belly fat and hip fat. Watch Video to know in-depth about these exercises.

Written By: Amit Kumar Also Read - Health Tips: Eating Last Night's Leftover Food? Stop Immediately ! Watch Video To Find Out Why