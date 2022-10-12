Saurav Ganguly news: TMC has added political angle to the news of Sourav Ganguly’s removal from the post of Board of Control for Cricket in India on which BJP and TMC have once again come face to face with each other. Trinamool Congress MP ‘Dr Shantanu Sen’ has made very serious allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah. Dr Shantanu Sen said that Amit Shah had offered Sourav Ganguly to join BJP several times. But, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly did not listen to the Home Minister and did not join BJP. After which Sourav Ganguly is now being removed from the post of BCCI President. BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh has accused TMC of doing dirty politics. Watch video.Also Read - Team India Spend Fun Day at Rottnest Island Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 | SEE VIRAL PICS