The countdown for Tokyo Olympics has begun…let’s answer some of the most googled questions about the games…

Where are the Olympics being held?

The 2020 Summer Olympics, an international multi-sport event postponed to 2021 amidst the coronavirus pandemic will be held in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Tokyo’s second time hosting a Summer Olympics, 56 (or slightly more) years after their first time in the spotlight in 1964. Also Read - BJP Slams NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, MVA, Maharashtra Sports Minister for Parking Vehicles on Athletics Track

When will the 2020 Olympics start?

The Olympics will be held at the Japanese capital, Tokyo between 23 July and 8 August.

The Paralympic Games are between 24 August and 5 September.

They were postponed last year because of Covid.

What sports are in the Summer Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will feature 33 sports at 339 events across 42 venues.

The Paralympics will feature 22 sports at 539 events across 21 venues.

Are there any changes to the Olympics this year?

The biggest change to the Olympics for 2020 is the addition of the five new sports entirely (baseball/softball, skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate), and the return of baseball (absent in 2016).

List of Indian athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Games so far

As on June 26, A total of 103 Indian athletes across 17 sporting categories have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics slated to begin July 23.

What is the mascot of the Tokyo Olympics 2021?

The Official Mascot of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is Miraitowa. The name MIRAITOWA is based on the Japanese words “mirai”, meaning “future”, and “towa”, meaning “eternity”, representing the wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will lead to a future of everlasting hope in the hearts of everyone around the world.