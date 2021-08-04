Lovlina Borgohain Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in her debut Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday, bringing an end to the country’s campaign in the sport. the nation is surely proud of the 24-year-old’s valiant show, who became the second female boxer after legendary MC Mary Kom to clinch a medal at the Olympics. Born in the Golaghat district of Assam on October 2, 1997, Borgohain drew inspiration from her elder twin sisters Licha and Lima, both of whom pursued kickboxing at the national level. Lovlina took up Muay Thai at the age of 13, later switching to boxing. Watch video to know all about the journey of Lovina Borgohain to winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and her achievements.