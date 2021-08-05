India have ended their 41-year wait for a hockey medal at the Tokyo Olympics. They beat four-time champions Germany 5-4 in a nail-biter of a bronze medal match on Thursday to win their first Games medal since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Indian men once ruled the Olympic hockey tournament, winning six successive golds from 1928 to 1956. When they claimed the top prize for an eighth time at the 1980 Moscow Games, no one could have guessed that they would have been left in Olympic wilderness for the next four decades. Although, in the last few years, the Indian team has achieved important milestones, including winning the Asia Cup.

PM Modi Tweeted, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. Field hockey stick and ball."

Full India Men’s hockey squad for Tokyo Olympics:



Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

Stand-boys: Krishan Pathak (goal-keeper) Varun Kumar (defender), Simranjit Singh (midfielder)

Coach: Graham Reid