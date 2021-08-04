Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women’s Hockey Team: Indian Women’s Hockey team creates history by beating Australia from 1-0 at the Tokyo Olympics. The women’s hockey team also qualified for the semi-finals. This is India’s biggest win in women’s hockey as the team is playing in the Olympics only for the third time. The nation is celebrating this iconic moment and Bollywood just can’t keep calm, celebrities started connecting this moment to the reel moment of the ” Chak De India ” movie. Watch the video to know how Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda, and more have congratulated the team on social media.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, 'Ex-Coach of Indian Women's Hockey Team', Demands Gold at Olympics