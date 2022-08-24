After coronavirus and monkeypox, Tomato Flu is trending in India as many cases of Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever are being reported. Kerala reported the first case of Tomato virus on May 6, 2022. The disease reportedly affects the mouth, hand and foot, claimed the study. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha have seen major cases. In this video we have explained all about Tomato Flu, What does tomato have to do with Tomato Flu, symptoms of Tomato Flu and how to prevent Tomato Flu.