Tomato Price Hike: Tomato Prices Soar To Rs 80 Above Per Kg In Delhi, Here’s Why – Watch Video

Tomato Price Hike: There has been skyrocketed in the price of tomatoes in Delhi NCR. tomatoes prices soared d up to RS 80 kg in Delhi NCR on June 28 now as per the local’s from that area the price hike is because of heavy rainfall high temperatures, low production, which impaired the corps states prices in the local markets soared to between 80 to 120 per kg, tomato prices have drastically increase in the past couple of day’s in Delhi as less supply from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh there are some possibility that prices well come down if the new harvest begin soon,