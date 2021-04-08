Top 10 Health Tips : Covid 19 pandemic is not over yet. The second wave of the virus has hit the nation. In this video, we give you the top 10 health tips which will help you fight the virus. Make these best 10 tips a regular part of your daily lifestyle to build immunity and stay healthy. Also Read - COVID-19 Rules Go For A Toss As Large Numbers of People Seen Violating Guidelines At New Delhi Railway Station

Wear a mask

Make this a ritual. With the rise in Covid 19 cases, it is extremely critical to wear a mask. If you're stepping out, don't forget the mask.

Wash your hands regularly

Another most essential thing to do is washing hands. Keep you hands clean at all time. Use normal soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Maintain social distancing

Social distancing has become the new normal. Avoid crowed places and maintain atleast 1 metre distance to prevent from the deadly Covid 19 virus.

Eat a healthy balanced diet

Consuming a well-balanced meal which consists of fruits, vegetable, legumes, dairy or meat loaded with protein, vitamins, minerals as they are extremely necessary to build immunity which helps fighting the virus.

Avoid processed food

Packaged and processed food is considered extremely unhealthy for the gut as they are loaded with preservatives. In the Covid-19 era, avoid these food items as much as possible.

Consume less salt and sugar

Consuming large quantities of salt increases the of high blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. On the other hand, consuming excessive amounts of sugars increases the risk of tooth decay and unhealthy weight gain. Therefore, consume less salt and sugar.

Be active

Being active is the key to a healthy body, mind and soul. Therefore, be active, take a walk for 20 mins or just perform Yoga or simple home exercises.

Consume immunity boosters

If you’re body is low in vitamin o mineral count, then consume vitamins and minerals on a regular basis as they form a strong base for immunity.

Drink plenty of water

Keeping the body hydrated is extremely essential at all times not just during the Covid days. Consume atleast 6-8 glasses of water on a daily basis.

Sleep for 8 hours

Giving rest to the body is extremely critical for a healthy body. Therefore, rest you bodies well by sleeping atleast 8 hours.