Top 10 News, 18th November: BJP Plans Carpet Bombing Across 89 Constituencies Today, IND Vs NZ T20 To Begin From Today – Watch

Today i.e. on Friday, BJP has made a strategy to conduct a massive election campaign in Gujarat under 'Carpet Bombing'. Chief Ministers of three states, six central ministers and six other national leaders will cover 46 assembly seats in a single day for the election campaign on 82 seats in the first phase in Gujarat, while state leaders will campaign on 36 seats. Take a look at the top 10 news of today.

Top 10 News, 18th November: Only a few days are left for the beginning of the assembly elections in Gujarat. Before the elections, all the political parties are engaged in vigorous campaigning. This time the BJP has put all its might into the elections. Today i.e. on Friday, BJP has made a strategy to conduct a massive election campaign in Gujarat under ‘Carpet Bombing’. Chief Ministers of three states, six central ministers and six other national leaders will cover 46 assembly seats in a single day for the election campaign on 82 seats in the first phase in Gujarat, while state leaders will campaign on 36 seats. BJP’s National President JP Naddha, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Union Ministers, party officials including entire army will be seen campaigning for the party in different assembly constituencies. The Indian tour against New Zealand will begin from today i.e. on November 18 with the T20 International in Wellington, after which the teams will travel to Tauranga and Napier for the second and third T20s on November 20 and 22. Hardik Pandya has got the captaincy of T20. See all the top 10 news