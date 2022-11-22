Top 10 News, 22nd November: 160 Killed In Indonesia Earthquake, England Beats Senegal On Second Day Of FIFA World Cup – Watch

Top 10 News, 22nd November: Large buildings collapsed in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Monday in a jolt of earthquake. So far the death of more than 160 people has been confirmed. Hundreds of people have been injured. The intensity of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 5.6. On the second day in the World Cup football, there was a match between the teams of Iran and England. In this World Cup Group B match, England defeated Iran 6-2. At the same time, Netherlands registered a thrilling win over Senegal in the Group-A match. Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0. Watch all the top news stories in the video.