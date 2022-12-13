Top 10 News: A befitting Reply To China in Arunachal’s Tawang, Indian Soldiers Chased 300 Chinese Soldiers – Watch Video

Top 10 News: There has been a clash between the soldiers of India and China in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Many soldiers from both sides were injured in this incident. According to the report, Indian soldiers have chased away 300 Chinese soldiers. The People’s Liberation Army of China wanted to reach the LAC in Tawang. This move of the Chinese soldiers was strongly opposed by the Indian soldiers stationed there. During this, there was also a clash between the two armies. Some soldiers of the armies of both the countries were injured in this skirmish. However, the soldiers of India pushed back the Chinese forces trying to reach the LAC. Let us inform that this is the first time after Galvan when the soldiers of India and China have come face to face. Watch video