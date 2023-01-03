Top 10 News: Amit Shah Takes Cognizance In Kanjhawala Incident, Order For Inquiry Headed By Special CP -Watch Video

Top 10 News: Delhi’s Kanjhawala case that has shaken the entire nation. Five drunk youths dragged a 20-year-old girl for 13 km in a car. The girl died a painful death. Meanwhile, the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come. Amit Shah has called it a heinous incident and has sought a report from the top officers of Delhi Police. Amit Shah has directed that the Delhi Police should take fair action in the matter. On November 8, 2016, the central government suddenly implemented demonetisation in the country. Under this, 1000 and 500 rupee notes were taken out of circulation. 58 petitions were filed against the decision of demonetisation, on which the Supreme Court gave a major verdict on 2 January. In 2016, the decision of the central government to close the notes of 500 rupees and 1000 rupees has been upheld. The Supreme Court gave this verdict while hearing 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation of the Modi government. Watch video.