Top 10 News: Counting Of Votes For Delhi MCD Elections Continues, Who Will Win? AAP Vs BJP Fight For Delhi Civic Body- Watch Video

Top 10 News: MCD election trends have started coming. By afternoon the picture will be completely clear. Votes are being counted in all 250 wards. Today the fate of 1349 candidates will be decided. This is the first civic body election in Delhi after the recent delimitation for which the voting was held on 4 December. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is proud of Monday’s exit polls and is confident of retaining power in the MCD, but if the exit polls are correct, the BJP’s 15-year rule in the MCD will end. Watch all the top 10 news in the video.