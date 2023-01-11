Top Recommended Stories
Top 10 News: Defense Ministry Approves 3 Proposals, Weapons To Be Bought For Army-Navy Worth Rs. 4276 Crores – Watch Video
On Tuesday, a meeting of the Defense Acquisition Council was held under the chairmanship of Minister Rajnath Singh. During this, three proposals have been approved. Take a look at top 10 news of 11th January.
Top 10 News: On Tuesday, a meeting of the Defense Acquisition Council was held under the chairmanship of Minister Rajnath Singh. During this, three proposals have been approved. On the one hand, where India’s conflict with China is increasing, on the other hand, the government has decided to invest Rs 4276 crore in the army and navy. Weapons will be purchased with an additional amount of 4 thousand crores. During the meeting, two capital acquisition proposals for the Indian Army and one for the Indian Navy were cleared. View all Top 10 news in the Videos.
