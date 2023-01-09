Top 10 News: Delhi NCR Covered With Dense Fog, Temperature Reaches Below 2 Degrees, Schools To Remain Close Till January 15

Top 10 News: These days winter is wreaking havoc in North India. In many states, people are facing dense fog in the morning and night. Along with the cold wave, there was a dense fog in the capital Delhi this morning. The outbreak of cold wave continues in Noida as well. Due to the fog, people are also facing problems in movement. Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degree Celsius today. At the same time, the minimum temperature in Churu of Rajasthan is 0.5 degree Celsius. School holidays have been extended due to the severe cold in Delhi. Instructions have been issued to keep all schools closed till January 15. See all in Top 10 News Videos.