Top 10 News: Fabulous Bus Parade After Victory In FIFA World Cup, Messi Dances Fiercely On Table – Watch Video

Top 10 News: Argentina has created history by defeating France in the final match of FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi’s years old came true on Sunday 18 December 2022 night. Under the leadership of Messi, Argentina became the Football World Cup champion for the third time. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the FIFA World Cup Final 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Lionel Messi’s dream came true in his last World Cup. Lionel Messi danced a lot by climbing on the table with the FIFA trophy after becoming the World Cup winner. This video is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Watch video