Top 10 News: Fabulous Bus Parade After Victory In FIFA World Cup, Messi Dances Fiercely On Table – Watch Video
Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the FIFA World Cup Final 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Lionel Messi's dream came true in his last World Cup.
Under the leadership of Messi, Argentina became the Football World Cup champion for the third time. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the FIFA World Cup Final 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Lionel Messi's dream came true in his last World Cup. Lionel Messi danced a lot by climbing on the table with the FIFA trophy after becoming the World Cup winner. This video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.
