Top 10 News: First Phase Of Campaign Over In Gujarat, Elections To 89 Seats Tomorrow, Massive Fire Breaks Out In Firozabad – Watch

6 people have died due to a massive fire in a house in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. Take a loot at the top 10 news of today. Watch video.

Top 10 News: The first phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will be held tomorrow. Voting will be held in the first phase on 89 seats. On December 1 i.e. tomorrow, voters will file their votes in 19 districts of the state. A total of 89 seats will be voted in the first phase of voting. 6 people have died due to a massive fire in a house in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. The dead include four children and two adults. The SP of Firozabad has given this information. Learn about the news in detail in the video. Watch video.