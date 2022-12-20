Top 10 News: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets PM Modi, Light Weight Zorawar Tanks Can Be Deployed Along China Border After Tawang Clash

Top 10 News: Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Sundar Pichai expressed happiness by sharing the photo of the meeting on Twitter. He wrote in tweeting that it is inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Let us tell you, Sundar Pichai has come to India to attend the 8th edition of Google for India, Google's biggest event in India. This event has been organized at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav also participated in this program.