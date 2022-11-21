Top 10 News: Gujarat Elections In Full Swing, PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Rallies Today, 8 People Dead In A Road Accident In Bihar

Top 10 News, 21st November: Three big leaders of all the three parties will address election rallies in Jarat on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to hold three rallies today in support of BJP candidates. The first rally of PM Modi, who reached Gujarat on a three-day tour, is to be held in Surendranagar from 11 am. After this, PM Modi will also address election rallies in Bharuch and Navsari. Along with PM Modi, many leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address election rallies. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi will also hold two rallies and ask for votes for the Congress. Along with this, Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party will also be seen appealing to vote in his favor by doing a roadshow. A big accident took place in Vaishali, Bihar on Sunday night. 8 people died in a road accident in Desari police station area. For information, 8 people died when a speeding truck rammed into a procession near Sultanpur village. President Draupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have also expressed grief over this incident. Watch all Top 10 Videos.