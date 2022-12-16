Top 10 News: Indian And Nepal Army To Start Military Exercise From Today, India Successfully Tests Agni-5 Missile – Watch Video

Top 10 News: India and Nepal will organize the 16th joint military training exercise ‘Surya Kiran’ from Friday to further strengthen the friendly relations between the armies of the two countries. The Indian Army team reached Nepal on Wednesday to take part in the military exercise. The exercise will take place at Saljhandi in Roopnadehi near the India-Nepal border. India successfully test-fired Agni-5 ballistic missile on Thursday. Now this missile can attack at night also. Capable of carrying nuclear weapons, this missile can destroy enemies in a range of more than 5 thousand km. Watch all the top news in the video.