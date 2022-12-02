Top 10 News: JNU Wall Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans, Teacher In Jabalpur Forced To Change Religion – Watch Video

The case of religious conversion has come to the fore in Jabalpur. In fact, a school teacher has made a serious allegation of pressurizing the school management for conversion.

Top 10 News: Anti-Brahmin slogans were written on several walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday. Slogans have been written against the Brahmin and Bania community. On the walls, ‘Brahmins leave campus’, ‘There will be bloodshed’, ‘Brahmins leave India’ and ‘Brahmins and tradesmen, we are coming to you for revenge’. These were the slogans written on the walls of JNU campus. The case of religious conversion has come to the fore in Jabalpur. In fact, a school teacher has made a serious allegation of pressurizing the school management for conversion. The teacher has given a written complaint to the collector. The collector has spoken of action after investigation. Ramakant Mishra, a teacher from Jabalpur, teaches at the Christian High School in the city. On Thursday, the teachers reached the Collectorate to make a written complaint. In the complaint, the teacher alleged that the school management harasses him for conversion. Watch all the top 10 news in the video.