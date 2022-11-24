Top 10 News: Madrassas Under Uttarakhand Waqf To Have Dress Code, Germany Loses Against Japan In FIFA World Cup – Watch Video

Germany won the first half of the match. While in the second half, Japan showed a strong game and won the match by scoring two goals. Watch all top news of 24th November in video.

Top 10 News : Dress code will be implemented in Madrasas of Uttarakhand. In such a situation, now students will not be able to go to the madrassa wearing kurta-pajama. Because, from next year i.e. 2023, the dress code will be implemented in all the 103 madrasas that come under the purview of the Waqf Board in the state. An exciting match was played between Germany and Japan on Wednesday in the FIFA World Cup 2022 season. Germany won the first half of the match. While in the second half, Japan showed a strong game and won the match by scoring two goals. Watch all top news in video