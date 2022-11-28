Top 10 News: Morocco Beats Belgium By 2-0, Foot Over Bridge At Balharshah Railway Station In Maharashtra Collapses, Over 20 Injured – Watch

Top 10 News: Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in Group F. With this defeat, Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium, who reached the semi-finals in 2018, are in danger of being eliminated in the group stage. On Sunday, a big accident took place at Ballarpur railway station located in Chandrapur district. Here the slab of the foot over bridge fell. It is being told that 10 passengers have been injured in this accident, out of which the condition of three passengers is serious. A female teacher died there. Take a look at the top 10 news of 28th November. Watch video.