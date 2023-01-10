Top 10 News: No Respite From Cold In North India For Next 48 Hours, Light Rain May Occur In Punjab-Haryana-Delhi On January 11 And 12

Top 10 news: According to the Meteorological Department, the condition of cold wave is expected to continue in some areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Top 10 News: Outbreak of cold and fog continues in entire North India including the capital Delhi. There will be no relief from the cold for the next 48 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, the condition of cold wave is expected to continue in some areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Along with this, light rain may also occur in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP on January 11 and 12. The cold will increase due to rain. Know the weather condition of all the states in the video.