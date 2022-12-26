Top 10 News: PM Modi To Attend Veer Bal Diwas Celebrations Today, WhatsApp Chat Of Tunisha Sharma And Sheezan Khan To Be Investigated

The demise of famous small screen actress Tunisha Sharma has created a stir in the entertainment world. Mumbai's Vasai police is continuously investigating the suicide case of Tunisha Sharma. Take a loot at the top 10 news of today.

Top 10 News: PM Narendra Modi will participate in the ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ program on Monday. PM will participate in a historic program on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in Delhi. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) gave this information. The demise of famous small screen actress Tunisha Sharma has created a stir in the entertainment world. Mumbai’s Vasai police is continuously investigating the suicide case of Tunisha Sharma. Meanwhile, the police arrested Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend and TV actor Sheejan Mohammad Khan and took him into custody following the court’s order. Police will investigate the WhatsApp chat of Tunisha Sharma and Sheejan Khan. Watch all the top news stories in the video.