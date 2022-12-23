Top 10 News: PM Reviews Situation Of Covid 19 In a High Level Meeting, Random Testing To Start At International Airport From Tomorrow

Amidst the threats of Corona in the country, random Covid testing of international passengers will be done at the airport from December 24. The central government gave this information on Thursday. Take a look at the top 10 news of today.

Top 10 News: PM Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday regarding the situation of Corona virus in the country. After this meeting which lasted for about two hours, PM Modi has appealed to the people to wear masks as well as follow the Covid protocol. He has asked to increase genome sequencing and Covid testing. Amidst the threats of Corona in the country, random Covid testing of international passengers will be done at the airport from December 24. The central government gave this information on Thursday. It was said from the center that random Covid testing will be done for some passengers coming from international flights from 24 December. The Union Health Ministry has written a letter in this regard to the Ministry of Civil Aviation amidst the increase in the cases of corona in many countries. Watch video