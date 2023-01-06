Top Recommended Stories
Top 10 News: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra To Reach Panipat, Rahul Gandhi Can Come To Meet Mother Sonia Gandhi In Hospital – Watch
Top 10 news: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Haryana’s Panipat today. Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will run from January 6 to January 10. After this, it will enter Punjab on 11 January. At the same time, due to the yatra, the Panipat-Khatima highway and the Kandhla-Kairana road are closed today. At the same time, this highway will be opened after the Yatra reaches Panipat. Rahul Gandhi’s state level rally will remain in Haryana till January 10. During this, Congress will show its strength on GT Road through Bharat Jodo Yatra Padyatra. Watch all the top 10 news in the video.
