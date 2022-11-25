Top 10 News: Ronaldo Becomes First Man To Score In Five FIFA World Cups, Major Fire In Old Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace Market – Watch

Top 10 News: Portugal's star striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo has created history. Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in 15 minutes as Portugal overcame a slow start to beat Ghana 3-2 in their FIFA World Cup Group H match here on Thursday. Ronaldo, who holds many records in football, also became the only player in the world to score goals in 5 different World Cups. A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Bhagirath market on Thursday night. After which many shops were burnt to ashes. 41 vehicles reached the spot to extinguish the fire.