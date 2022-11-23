Top 10 News: Shraddha Murder Case Accused Aftab’s Face Seen For First Time After Arrest, Modi-Yogi To Go On 4 Rallies In Gujrat

Top 10 News: The face of Aftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha murder case, was seen for the first time after his arrest. Accused Aftab was leaving Rohini Forensic Lab on Tuesday evening after polygraphy test. Only then his face was captured in media cameras. This process of knowing the truth has been started from Tuesday itself, which will last for about a week. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four public meetings in Gujarat. Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also hold public meetings. See all top 10 news.