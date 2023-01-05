Top 10 News: Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital, Was Facing Difficulty In Breathing, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra To Enter Haryana

Sonia Gandhi is suffering from respiratory infection. Sources said that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday. Take a look at top 10 news of 5th January. Watch video.

Top 10 News: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Gangaram Hospital. PTI sources said that Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital for routine check-up. He said that his daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has gone to the hospital with him. Priyanka said, Sonia Gandhi is suffering from respiratory infection. Sources said that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday, which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi on Tuesday evening walking seven kilometers in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh. Watch all the top news stories in the video. watch video