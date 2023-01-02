Top Recommended Stories
Top 10 News: Terrorist Attack On Hindu Families In Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri, Rishabh Pant’s Condition Improves – Watch
Rishabh Pant, the star player of the Indian cricket team, has come out of the ICU of Max Hospital after 48 hours. He has been shifted to the private ward of the hospital. Take a look at top 10 news of 2nd January.
Top 10 News: Suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses belonging to a particular community on Sunday evening in a village of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that four people have been killed in the incident, while 9 others have been injured. Significantly, this is the first such attack in the last many years in the Jammu region, which is very peaceful in comparison to the valley, and that too on the first day of the new year. Rishabh Pant, the star player of the Indian cricket team, has come out of the ICU of Max Hospital after 48 hours. He has been shifted to the private ward of the hospital. A team of five specialist doctors is monitoring his health round the clock. According to sources associated with the hospital management, Pant’s condition is improving rapidly. Take a look at the top 10 news of today.
